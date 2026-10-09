Neurology

Drug Interactions Reducing Contraceptive Effectiveness Common in Epilepsy

Drug interactions with antiseizure medications leading to reduced effectiveness are common among those of child-bearing potential
pills medications
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Birth Control
Epilepsy
Seizures
Drug Interactions
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