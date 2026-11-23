MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For women with multiple sclerosis (MS), early postpartum brain loss is prominent but reversible, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in Neurology Open Access.Jessica Shipley, M.D., from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues examined peripregnancy changes in T2 lesion and brain volumes in a contemporary MS cohort. Clinical data were obtained from eight Australian MSBase Registry centers, and quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) metrics were generated by an artificial intelligence-based pipeline and integrated into the MSBase Imaging Repository.The study included 247 women: 100 women with 122 pregnancies and 377 peripregnancy MRI scans, and 147 nonpregnant women with 294 scans. The researchers observed no change in T2 lesion volume from baseline through the postpartum year. At zero to three months postpartum, whole-brain volume loss and cortical volume loss were most prominent, with restoration to baseline by 12 to 24 months, similar to the pattern seen in healthy populations. Stable thalamic volume was seen throughout. There was an independent association observed for greater T2 lesion volume accrual with greater whole-brain volume loss. Pregnant women had greater annualized whole-brain volume loss and cortical volume loss between baseline and postpartum compared with nonpregnant women."These findings suggest that pregnancy-related brain volume changes may be influenced primarily by normal processes associated with pregnancy and childbirth, although MS disease activity may contribute in some cases," coauthor Vilija G. Jokubaitis, Ph.D., also from Monash University, said in a statement. "Understanding this pattern may help clinicians interpret brain scans more accurately after childbirth."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter