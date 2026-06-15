Neurology

EEG-Guided Emergence Bundle Facilitates Anesthesia Dreaming

Of 57 patients with full adherence to all protocol elements, 93 percent reported dreaming; 86 percent of dreams were positive
anesthesia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Surgery
Brain
Anesthesia
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