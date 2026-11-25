WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- An electronic health record (EHR) algorithm can identify people with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), according to a study published in the December issue of Epilepsy & Behavior.Grace B. Simmons, from Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, and colleagues identified people with probable DRE from EHR data using a computable phenotypic algorithm. Two hundred people were randomly sampled for manual chart abstraction.A total of 3,027 people with probable DRE were identified by the algorithm. The researchers found that 175 (87.5 percent) of the 200 randomly sampled people had epilepsy; 42 and 11.5 percent had DRE and epilepsy with undefined drug responsiveness, respectively. More than half of those with DRE (48 of 84; 57.1 percent) had not initiated presurgical evaluation. There were associations seen for presurgical evaluation with comorbid mood disorder (odds ratio, 3.88), shorter median time since last epilepsy-related visit and second to last epilepsy visit (2.40 versus 6.96 months and 8.76 versus 13.08 months, respectively), and tracking by a surgical coordinator (odds ratio, 46.00). Lower odds of evaluation were seen in association with unknown magnetic resonance imaging classification (odds ratio, 0.04) and generalized seizures (odds ratio, 0.04)."Over half of people with DRE have not had their candidacy for epilepsy surgery determined or begun presurgical evaluation, and substantial numbers continue to have undefined drug responsiveness despite uncontrolled seizures," the authors write. "Our findings suggest that systematic patient tracking, enhanced care coordination, and streamlined diagnostic pathways should be further investigated."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter