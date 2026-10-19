Neurology

Epilepsy Strongly Linked to Young-Onset Dementia

In France, 12.5 percent of YOD cases and 1.2 percent of controls had previous epilepsy-related codes
tablet screen of brain scan by doctor with older man
Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com -- Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Dementia
Epilepsy
Young Adult
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