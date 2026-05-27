Neurology

EpiWatch App Has High Sensitivity for Detecting Tonic-Clonic Seizures

Findings revealed false alarm rates of 0.08 per 24 hours, equivalent to one false alarm every 12.4 days, with rates similar in all age groups
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Epilepsy
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