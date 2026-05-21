Neurology

Evidence of Prior MI Linked to Accelerated Decline in Global Cognition

Similar trajectories of accelerated annual global cognitive decline seen for self-reported, clinical, and silent MI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Cognition
Cognitive Function
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