Evidence of Prior MI Linked to Accelerated Decline in Global Cognition

THURSDAY, May 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Evidence of prior myocardial infarction (MI) is associated with accelerated decline in global cognition, according to a study published online May 14 in Stroke.Mohamed Ridha, M.D., from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues examined the association between prior MI and longitudinal cognitive assessments within the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke cohort, with an interpretable electrocardiogram (ECG) and no baseline cognitive impairment. Prior MI at baseline was determined based on self-reported history and ECG evidence; individuals were subdivided into self-reported, clinical, and silent MI (no Q-wave with MI history, Q-wave with MI history, and Q-wave without MI history, respectively). The primary analytic cohort included 20,923 individuals who were followed for a median of 10.1 years; 2,183 had evidence of prior MI at baseline (1,098 self-reported, 281 clinical, and 804 silent MI).During follow-up, 4,884 participants died and were censored at the time of death. The researchers observed an association for prior MI with an excess adjusted annual decline in global cognition (−0.016 points). Trajectories of accelerated annual global cognitive decline were similar with self-reported, clinical, and silent MI (−0.016, −0.020, and −0.015 points, respectively)."Our study found that those who have had a heart attack, including silent heart attacks, are one of those groups at higher risk," Ridha said in a statement. "It's important for clinicians who care for heart attack survivors to also provide counseling on ways to avoid cognitive decline and dementia."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter