Neurology

FDA Approves Itvisma for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Itvisma is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy with orphan drug designation
vaccination with serum and syringe
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Muscle Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com