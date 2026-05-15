Neurology

FDA Approves Label Expansion for Vyvgart, Vyvgart Hytrulo

Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo are the first and only approved treatments for all serotypes of adult patients living with generalized myasthenia gravis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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FDA approvals
Myasthenia Gravis
Biologics
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