Neurology

Few Patients With Stroke, TBI Receive Inpatient Rehabilitation Care

IRF discharge was highest in traumatic spinal cord injury, followed by stroke and TBI; remained stable over time
rehabilitation physical exercise rehab
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Disparities
Stroke
Injuries
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rehabilitation
Spinal Cord
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