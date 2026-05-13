Neurology

First-Time Seizures Linked to Increased Risk for Cancer

Risk increased for neurological and nonneurological cancers, with highest risk seen within first year of follow-up
cancer patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Seizures
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