Neurology

Frequent Cannabis Use Linked to Epilepsy Severity

Associations included higher prevalence of focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures in drug-resistant epilepsy
cannabis marijuana joint
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Marijuana
Cannabis
Prescription Drugs
Epilepsy
Seizures
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