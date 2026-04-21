Neurology

Gabapentinoids Tied to Higher Risk for Drug Poisoning

Even higher risk seen with concomitant use with opioids or benzodiazepines
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Poisons
Prescription Drugs
Opioids
Drug Safety
Drug Interactions
Lyrica
Adverse Events
Benzodiazepine Drugs

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