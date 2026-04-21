Gabapentinoids Tied to Higher Risk for Drug Poisoning

TUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Gabapentinoids are associated with an increased risk for drug poisoning, particularly in the short-term after initiation, according to a study published online April 16 in PLOS Medicine.Andrew S.C. Yuen, from University College London, and colleagues investigated the association between gabapentinoid treatment and the risk for drug poisoning. The analysis included 16,827 adults prescribed gabapentinoids who had an incident all-cause drug poisoning event between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2020.The researchers found that the risk for drug poisoning increased during the first 28 days of gabapentinoid treatment (adjusted incidence rate ratios [aIRR], 1.81), eventually dropping (aIRR, 1.11) through the remainder of the treatment period. During the 90 days preceding gabapentinoid initiation, the risk was doubled (aIRR, 2.09). Taking gabapentinoids with opioids heightened risk by 30 percent, while gabapentinoids in combination with benzodiazepines doubled the risk. Similar results were seen in a case-case-time-control analysis (adjusted odds ratio, 1.36) when receiving gabapentinoid treatment within 30 days before a drug poisoning event. The effect of unmeasured time-varying confounders, such as transient changes in socioeconomic status, major life events, or illicit drug use, could not be completely excluded in self-controlled case series, although the negative control analysis did not suggest meaningful residual confounding."Prescription rates for gabapentinoids have been increasing rapidly in recent years, as they are seen as a safe alternative to opioids," lead author Kenneth Man, Ph.D., also from University College London, said in a statement. "While they can be effective for pain relief and do have better perceived safety profiles than opioids, there are still substantial risks that clinicians and patients should be mindful of."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter