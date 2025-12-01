Neurology

Great Geographic Variance Seen for Epilepsy Incidence in U.S. Adults

Authors find heat, lack of sleep, and lack of household vehicle access associated with epilepsy incidence
Great Geographic Variance Seen for Epilepsy Incidence in U.S. Adults
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Environment
Epilepsy
Social Determinants of Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com