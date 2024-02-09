Guidelines Updated by National Association of Epilepsy Centers

FRIDAY, Feb. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Updated evidence-based guidelines have been developed by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers and published online Feb. 2 in Neurology.

Fred A. Lado, M.D., Ph.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York, and colleagues conducted a literature review and identified 197 articles that were retained for data extraction. The evidence was reviewed by a panel of 41 stakeholders who then drafted recommendations.

Consensus was reached on 52 recommendations covering services provided by specialized epilepsy centers relating to inpatient services/epilepsy monitoring units, surgery, diagnostic evaluation, and outpatient services. The guidelines recommend that centers should offer genetic testing and counseling; focus on providing education and communication for patients; give more attention to those with special needs; employ care coordinators who can facilitate multidisciplinary care; provide mental health screening, since mental health concerns are more common among those with epilepsy; and address health disparities among patients with epilepsy.

"In addition to advances in medicine, there has been a shift toward addressing overall well-being beyond seizure management. This includes care for comorbid conditions like anxiety and depression, enhanced communication between the patient and care team, and addressing health disparities in the epilepsy community," Lado said in a statement. "Expanded guidelines are also sorely needed to help centers and hospitals obtain the resources to provide this level of comprehensive care."

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.

