Neurology

Handwriting Speed May Be Indicator of Cognitive Impairment

Specifically, writing speed during dictation and number of strokes in handwriting tasks could aid diagnosis of cognitive decline
writing
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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