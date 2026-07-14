Neurology

High Levels of Light Exposure Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

Further reduction in risk seen in association with longer exposure to brighter light
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Environment
Dementia
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