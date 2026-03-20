Neurology

Higher Meat Intake Tied to Better Cognitive Trajectories in Genetic Risk Group

Unfavorable association seen for higher ratio of processed to total meat with dementia, with no APOE interaction
red meat beef
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Genetics
Dementia
Cognitive Function
Food and Nutrition

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