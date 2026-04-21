Neurology

Higher Sodium Intake May Negatively Affect Episodic Memory in Men

Researchers say more research is needed to understand how and why this relationship exists
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Memory Problems
Sodium
Cognitive Function
Food and Nutrition
Men's Health

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