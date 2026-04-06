Neurology

Higher Vitamin D in Early Midlife May Protect Against Later Tau Deposits

Findings seen for ≥30 ng/mL at mean age just before 40 years, with tau protein measured 16 years later
tau alzheimer dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Imaging Devices
Brain
Biomarkers
Scans
Vitamin D

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