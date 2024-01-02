Neurology

Improvement Needed in Managing UTI in Patients With Neurogenic Bladder

Providers who are not knowledgeable about neurogenic bladder or who communicate ineffectively are part of the problem
TUESDAY, Jan. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Expansion of caregiver involvement, enhancement of patient-provider communication, and targeting providers and care settings that lack familiarity with neurogenic bladder (NB) could improve urinary tract infection (UTI) management in this population, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in PLOS ONE.

Margaret A. Fitzpatrick, M.D., from Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, and colleagues recruited adults with NB due to spinal cord injury/disorder (SCI/D) or multiple sclerosis (MS) to participate in 11 virtual focus groups. A total of 23 veterans (78 percent with SCI/D; 18.5 percent with MS) were included between May 2021 and May 2022.

The researchers found that three major themes reflected participants' perspectives, experiences, and beliefs about UTI: influence of caregivers; influence of health care environment and provider characteristics; and barriers and facilitators to care. Caregivers promoted care-seeking behavior, enabled care in the home, and improved participant self-efficacy for understanding educational material. Poor perceptions of providers who were not knowledgeable about NB or communicated ineffectively were reported. Self-efficacy to follow provider recommendations was improved by good relationships with providers who knew the participants well.

"Interventions to enhance patient-centeredness of UTI care for these individuals could focus on expanding in-home care by trusted, knowledgeable providers and improving patient-provider communication," the authors write.

