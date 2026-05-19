Neurology

Incidence of Dementia With Lewy Bodies Higher in Men, People Aged 65+

Pooled incidence was 46.85 per 100,000 person-years among those aged 65 years and older; pooled prevalence 352.26 per 100,000 population
lewy body dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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