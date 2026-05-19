Incidence of Dementia With Lewy Bodies Higher in Men, People Aged 65+

TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The rates of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) increase with age, with a pooled incidence of 46.85 per 100,000 person-years among individuals aged 65 years or older, according to a review published online May 11 in JAMA Neurology.Daniele Urso, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of Bari 'Aldo Moro' in Tricase, Italy, and colleagues estimated the pooled incidence and prevalence of DLB from population-based studies worldwide in a systematic review and meta-analysis. A total of 16 population-based studies were included and 12 contributed to the meta-analyses.The researchers found that pooled incidence among individuals aged 65 years or older was 46.85 per 100,000 person-years, and pooled prevalence was 352.26 per 100,000 population. Pooled incidence was 0.34 per 100,000 person-years among individuals younger than 65 years, and pooled prevalence was 2.52 per 100,000 population. Men had a higher incidence than women (5.45 versus 4.32). Pooled crude incidence was 4.79 across all ages. All-age prevalence was only reported in one study (19.13). High heterogeneity was seen between studies (I2 ≥ 85 percent)."It's important for people to understand that when older people, especially older men, present with dramatic psychiatric symptoms, including psychosis, together with any cognitive impairment, Lewy body dementia should be considered because it has ramifications for the use of medications that can be quite dangerous if it is not diagnosed correctly," Jeremy Kopple, M.D., from The Northwell Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter