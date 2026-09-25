Neurology

Incidence of Stroke Increasing Among Young Adults

Modest decline seen in 30-day case fatality rates over time among young adults, driven by intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage
stroke
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Mortality
Risk Factors
Young Adult
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