Neurology

Increased Dementia Risk Seen After Transient Ischemic Attack

19.3 percent of patients with TIA diagnosed with dementia during a median follow-up of 7.11 years
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Dementia
Transient Ischemic Attack
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