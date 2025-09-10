Neurology

Insomnia Linked to Cognitive Decline, Cognitive Impairment

Insomnia linked to faster decline in global cognition scores and increased risk for cognitive impairment in older adults
insomnia sleep woman menopause
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Aging
Imaging Devices
Insomnia
Cognitive Function
Mild Cognitive Impairment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com