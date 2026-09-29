Insomnia Linked to Increased Risk for Stroke, Odds of Admission

TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Insomnia is associated with an increased risk for stroke and with higher odds of hospital admission, according to an umbrella review funded by the European Academy of Neurology and published online Sept. 7 in Sleep Medicine Review.Luca Vignatelli, M.D., from the IRCCS Istituto delle Scienze Neurologiche di Bologna in Italy, and colleagues identified systematic reviews with meta-analyses (SRMAs) that examined insomnia as a predictive factor for dementia, stroke, depression, suicide, death, occupational injuries, and hospitalization. Sixteen SRMAs were included, and three additional original reviews were conducted for stroke, occupational injuries, and hospitalization.The researchers found that insomnia was consistently identified as a predictor of dementia, depression, and suicide, but not death, in SRMAs. Insomnia was a predictor of stroke (hazard ratio, 1.26) and of hospitalization for any reason (odds ratio, 1.28) based on two original SRMAs. A meta-analysis could not be performed on the two studies relating to occupational injuries. There was an association with unintentional fatal injuries and commuting injuries, but data were insufficient to draw a conclusion."Insomnia deserves attention as a warning sign of the status of brain and mental health," Vignatelli said in a press release from the European Academy of Neurology. "These findings show that someone with insomnia has an increased risk for dementia or stroke. Insomnia should be recognized and addressed as part of a wider approach to health to reduce the risk of developing such disorders."One author disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Takeda; the study was partially funded by Idorsia, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter