Neurology

Intake of Low-, No-Calorie Sweeteners Tied to Faster Cognitive Decline

Consumption of combined LNCSs in the highest tertiles linked to faster decline in verbal fluency, global cognition among those younger than 60 years
sweetener
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Memory Problems
Cognitive Function
Artificial Sweeteners

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com