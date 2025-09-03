Intake of Low-, No-Calorie Sweeteners Tied to Faster Cognitive Decline

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Consumption of low- and no-calorie sweeteners (LNCSs) is associated with faster cognitive decline, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Neurology.Natalia Gomes Gonçalves, Ph.D., from the Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues examined the association between LNCS consumption and cognitive decline in a longitudinal observational study using data from civil servants aged 35 years and older at baseline who were enrolled in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health. Combined and individual intake of seven LNCSs was calculated using a Food Frequency Questionnaire.The mean LNCS consumption was 92.1 ± 90.1 mg/day among 12,772 participants. The researchers found that during eight years of follow-up, consumption of combined LNCSs in the highest tertiles was associated with a faster decline in verbal fluency and global cognition among participants aged younger than 60 years. Among participants aged 60 years and older, no association was seen between tertiles of LNCSs and cognitive decline. A faster decline in global cognition, particularly in memory and verbal fluency domains, was seen in association with consumption of aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame k, erythritol, sorbitol, and xylitol. Consumption of combined LNCSs in the highest tertiles was associated with a faster decline in verbal fluency and global cognition and with a faster decline in memory and global cognition among individuals without and with diabetes, respectively."Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar; however, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time," coauthor Claudia Kimie Suemoto, M.D., Ph.D., also from the Universidade de São Paulo, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter