Neurology

Intensive BP Lowering Reduces Recurrent Stroke After Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Review shows reduction in hazard of first recurrent stroke at any time, driven by fewer recurrent intracerebral hemorrhage events
Intensive BP Lowering Reduces Recurrent Stroke After Intracerebral Hemorrhage
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Stroke
Hemorrhage
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