Neurology

Leucovorin Prescription Rates in Children With Autism Up After Media Promotion

Leucovorin prescription rates increased steadily to August 2025, then increased sharply to November 2025
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Speech Disorders
Prescription Drugs
Autism
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