Neurology

Living Close to Water Pollutant-Emitting Facilities Linked to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Linear decrease in risk for progressive supranuclear palsy seen with greater distance (5 to 10 km)
two scientists in protective suits taking water samples from the river.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Water Pollution
Neurological Disorders