Low-Fat Diet Cuts Fatigue in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A low-fat diet may cut fatigue in individuals with multiple sclerosis, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

Emma Chase, from the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues assessed whether a low-fat diet improves fatigue in people with multiple sclerosis. Analysis included 39 people with multiple sclerosis who were randomly assigned to a low-fat diet for 12 weeks (active, total daily fat calories ≤20 percent) or a wait-list (control) group.

The researchers found that the active group decreased their daily caloric intake by 11 percent and the mean Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS) by 4.0 versus the control group. The association strengthened in sensitivity analysis with a mean MFIS difference of −13.9.

“Fatigue is very disabling for these patients," senior author Vijayshree Yadav, M.D., also from the Oregon Health & Science University, said in a statement. "There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for fatigue, but we know that fatigue greatly affects their quality of life."

