Neurology

Lower Dementia Risk Seen With SGLT2is in Seniors 65+ With Mood, Psychotic Disorders

SGLT2 inhibitor use linked to reduced odds of all-cause dementia, psychiatric ED visits in intention-to-treat analysis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Depression
Prescription Drugs
Dementia
Mental Illness
Bipolar Affective Disorder
Schizophrenia
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