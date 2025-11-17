Neurology

Lower Income Linked to Higher Prevalence of Dementia Risk Factors

Prevalence of several dementia risk factors increased for historically underrepresented race-ethnicity categories in dementia studies
brain money income
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Dementia
Social Determinants of Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com