Neurology

Lower Vertebral Bone Mineral Density Linked to Cognitive Decline

Additionally, lower vertebral bone density was associated with age-related white matter changes in the brain
bone density
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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