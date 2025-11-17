Neurology

MCI, Dementia Risks Up With Increasing Biological Severity of Alzheimer Disease

Monotonic increase in lifetime risk of MCI, dementia seen with increasing amyloid PET centiloid value among those who were currently cognitively unimpaired
tau alzheimer dementia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Imaging Devices
Genetics
Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com