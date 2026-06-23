Metabolic Improvement Seen After Resection of Olfactory Groove Meningioma

TUESDAY, June 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic improvement after resection of olfactory groove meningioma (OGM) occurs early and remains durable over time, according to a research letter published online June 3 in JAMA Network Open.Austin J. Leikvoll, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the potential association of OGM resection and systemic metabolic outcomes, including the magnitude and durability of unanticipated postoperative improvements in glycemic control among patients with OGMs and diabetes. The analysis included 48 consecutive patients with OGMs who underwent surgical resection at two centers (a discovery cohort from December 2019 to August 2022 and a validation cohort from January 2013 to January 2023), with follow-up data through June 2025.The researchers found that 10 patients showed postoperative reduction in body mass index (mean decrease, 5.3). Glycemic control improved early after surgery and remained durable, with hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) decreasing from 9.2 percent to 6.4 percent during the first nine postoperative months. HbA1c decreased from 10.0 percent to 6.5 percent for 10 to 18 months, sustaining the mean reduction at 3.5 percentage points. At a median of 36 months, the longest available follow-up, mean HbA1c decreased from 8.7 percent to 6.2 percent. Across all intervals, metabolic improvement was seen in all but one patient, the only individual without documented frontal lobe dysfunction. Seven of nine patients who received antidiabetic therapy preoperatively remained on similar or less intensive regimens after surgery."This type of brain tumor affects both frontal lobes simultaneously and is usually thought of as causing symptoms like vision problems, personality changes, or loss of smell," coauthor Andrew Venteicher, M.D., Ph.D., also from University of Minnesota, said in a statement. "What surprised us was how much blood sugar control improved after surgery in many of these patients. The findings may help us better counsel patients before surgery and raise new questions about how the brain influences metabolism throughout the body."One author disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter