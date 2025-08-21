Neurology

Metabolic Syndrome Linked to Increased Risk for Parkinson Disease

Highest risk for Parkinson disease seen for participants with metabolic syndrome and high PD-related polygenic risk score
cane walking stick
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parkinson's
Genetics
Metabolic Syndrome
Risk Factors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com