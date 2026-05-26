Neurology

Migraine With Aura Linked to Incident Ischemic Stroke Risk in Those 45 Years and Older

Highest risk for ischemic stroke seen for men aged younger than 72 years with migraine, with or without aura
migraine vertigo
Khunatorn/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Stroke
Migraine
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