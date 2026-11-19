THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A single dose of mivocabtagene autoleucel CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy has a well-tolerated safety profile and is effective in antibody-positive stiff person syndrome (SPS), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Neurology.Amanda L. Piquet, M.D., from the University of Colorado Anschutz in Aurora, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of mivocabtagene autoleucel in adult SPS in a pivotal, single-arm, open-label, nonrandomized phase 2 study. Individuals aged 18 to 75 years with antibody-positive SPS and inadequate response to immunomodulatory/immunosuppressive therapies as determined by investigators were included; 27 patients were enrolled and 26 were treated with low-dose lymphodepletion followed by a single mivocabtagene autoleucel infusion.The researchers found that the primary efficacy end point was met, with significant improvement from baseline to week 16 in the timed 25-foot walk (mean, −7.69 seconds; median, −4.8 seconds); among 16 of 26 patients who reached the 24-week time point, improvement was sustained. Significant week 16 improvements from baseline were seen in all secondary efficacy end points (modified Rankin Scale score: mean, −0.8 points; Distribution of Stiffness Index score: mean, −1.5 points; Heightened Sensitivity Scale score: mean, −3.2 points; Hauser Ambulation Index score: mean, −1.6 points). Neutropenia was the most common grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse event (five patients [19.2 percent]). All patients remained free of immunomodulatory therapies at last follow-up."What was most striking was the degree of improvement we saw in some patients," coauthor Anastasia Zekeridou, M.D., Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said in a statement. "These early results are very encouraging, and the key question now is whether those improvements will be sustained over time."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter