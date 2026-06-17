Neurology

Moderate Screen Use Linked to Faster Recovery Among Youth After Concussion

Optimal median of 141 minutes/day of screen time during first three days postconcussion linked to 1.35-fold higher rate of symptom resolution
10-year-old girl on smartphone, screen time
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Neurology
Emergencies
Computers
Concussion
Video Games
Screen Time
Smartphone
Children
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