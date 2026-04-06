Mononucleosis History Tied to Increased Risk for Later Multiple Sclerosis

MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Having mononucleosis is associated with an increased risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a study published online April 1 in Neurology Open Access.Jennifer L. St. Sauver, Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues used medical records from the Rochester Epidemiology Project to assess whether laboratory-confirmed Epstein-Barr virus-positive infectious mononucleosis was associated with an increased risk for developing verified cases of MS over six to eight years.The researchers identified 4,721 persons with verified mononucleosis (exposed cohort: 55 percent female and 70 percent younger than 20 years of age). The control cohort included 14,163 age- and sex-matched individuals. MS developed in eight individuals with mononucleosis (0.17 percent) and 10 without (0.07 percent), yielding more than a threefold increased risk for MS (adjusted hazard ratio, 3.14)."These results highlight the need for further research into ways to prevent infection with the Epstein-Barr virus," St. Sauver said in a statement. "Preventing these infections could reduce the overall burden of MS. While MS is relatively rare, it carries the risks of significant disability and high treatment costs."Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including ModernaTX, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter