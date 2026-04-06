Neurology

Mononucleosis History Tied to Increased Risk for Later Multiple Sclerosis

Risk for multiple sclerosis more than threefold higher over six to eight years
multiple sclerosis neurodegenerative disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Viruses
Journal
Multiple Sclerosis
Mononucleosis
Risk Factors

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