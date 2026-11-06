Neurology

More Extensive Deposits of Tau Seen in Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease

Broader neuroanatomical involvement, stronger link of tau PET reported with amyloid PET and cognitive burden in early-onset disease
tau alzheimer dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Imaging Devices
Brain