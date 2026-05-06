Neurology

Most Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Targeted Therapies Effective for Migraine Prophylaxis

Botulinum toxin may slightly reduce monthly migraine days but has higher discontinuation rates due to adverse events
headache migraine pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Pain
Headaches
Prescription Drugs
Side Effects
Migraine
Biologics
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