Most Older Adults With Memory Complaints Willing to Take Alzheimer Biomarker Tests

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- After brief education, most adults support Alzheimer disease (AD) biomarker tests if recommended by a clinician for those with memory complaints, according to a study published online April 15 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.Andrea M. Russell, Ph.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted cross-sectional surveys with 572 adults from Chicago-area clinics to examine patient attitudes toward AD biomarker testing. Before completing the survey, participants received brief education on biomarker tests.Overall, 83.8 percent of participants were unfamiliar with the biomarker tests; only 1.8 percent had completed testing previously. The researchers found that most participants (94.5 percent) supported offering tests to patients with memory complaints after brief education; 85 percent were willing to complete testing if it was recommended by their clinician. Tests informing clinical care, coverage by insurance, and education in advance were included as facilitators. Cost and reliability concerns were barriers. Participants often expected to experience emotional distress as well as motivation to improve brain health following a positive test."What's healthy for the brain is healthy for the body," Russell said in a statement. "If people learn they may be at higher risk, they may want to take action, such as managing chronic conditions, improving nutrition, and staying engaged with their medical care. Those steps could help them prolong independence and well-being."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter