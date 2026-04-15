Neurology

Most Older Adults With Memory Complaints Willing to Take Alzheimer Biomarker Tests

Most adults are willing to complete testing if recommended by their clinicians; barriers include cost, reliability concerns
menopause woman doctor menopausal
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Alzheimer Disease
Memory Problems
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com