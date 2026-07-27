Neurology

MS-Related Mortality Rates Highest in Non-Hispanic Blacks

MS mortality increased with age in both sexes, peaking earlier, at 65 to 74 years, for non-Hispanic Blacks
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Journal
Race
Multiple Sclerosis
Mortality
Ethnicity
Age
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