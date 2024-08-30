Multiple Sclerosis Linked to Lower Risk for Alzheimer Disease Pathology

FRIDAY, Aug. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with a lower risk for Alzheimer disease, according to a study published in the September issue of the Annals of Neurology.

Noting that development of typical Alzheimer disease dementia syndrome is uncommon in people with MS, Matthew R. Brier, M.D., Ph.D., from Washington University in St. Louis, and colleagues examined amyloid-β (Aβ) pathology among 100 MS patients compared to 300 age-, sex-, apolipoprotein E proteotype-, and cognitive status-matched controls without MS. The presence of amyloid pathology was measured by the ratio of phosphorylated to nonphosphorylated tau at position 217 (p-tau217), the ratio of Aβ42 to Aβ40 (Aβ42/40 ratio), and amyloid probability score 2 (APS2).

The researchers found that Aβ plasma biomarker positivity was about half the rate in MS patients versus controls. Fewer MS patients were APS2-positive than controls (7.1 versus 15.3 percent); concordantly, fewer MS patients were p-tau217 ratio-positive (9.0 versus 18.3 percent). The Aβ42/40 ratio did not differ for MS patients and controls. Most of the MS patients with Aβ pathology had features that were atypical for MS at diagnosis.

"The present study suggests that MS is associated with a low prevalence of amyloid pathology based on plasma biomarkers," the authors write. "Future studies to confirm and understand the mechanisms of protection from Alzheimer disease may identify new treatment targets."

Several authors disclosed ties to C 2 N Diagnostics; one author is an inventor on a patent licensed to C 2 N Diagnostics for therapeutic use of anti-tau antibodies.

