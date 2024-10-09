Multiple Surgeries Tied to Worsening Brain Health

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Surgeries are generally safe but cumulatively are associated with cognitive decline and neurodegeneration, according to a study published in the September issue of The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Jennifer Taylor, Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues assessed whether major surgical and medical hospital admissions are associated with cognitive decline in older people (aged 40 to 69 years at recruitment). The analysis included 492,802 participants in the U.K. Biobank, of whom 46,706 underwent magnetic resonance imaging.

The researchers found small, adverse associations with cognition per surgery in fully adjusted models: Reaction time increased by 0.273 ms, fluid intelligence score decreased by 0.057 correct responses, prospective memory (scored as correct at first attempt) decreased (odds ratio, 0.96), and numeric memory maximum correct matches decreased by 0.025. There were also associations between surgeries and smaller hippocampal volume (β = −5.76 mm3) and greater white matter hyperintensities volume (β = 100.02 mm3) in fully adjusted models. Neurodegeneration of the insula and superior temporal cortex were associated with surgeries.

"This is a reminder to medical professionals to consider all treatment options and be cautious in recommending major surgery for older and more vulnerable patients," Taylor said in a statement. "Nonetheless, careful attention in perioperative care is required to prioritize brain health and recovery."

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text