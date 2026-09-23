Neurology

Nearly 3 in 4 Older Adults Express Interest in Vaccine to Prevent Dementia

Some differences in hesitancy exist by age, gender, race/ethnicity, and socioeconomic factors
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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