Neurology

Neurodegenerative Mortality Elevated for NFL Athletes

Increase seen in neurodegenerative mortality, including mortality from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, all-cause dementia, Parkinson disease
football concussion
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Journal
Parkinson's
Neurology
ALS
Mortality
Dementia
Football Exercise
Neurological Disorders
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