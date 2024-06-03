No Causal Association Seen for Meniere Disease, Migraine

MONDAY, June 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Migraine is not a risk factor for Meniere disease (MD), nor is MD a risk factor for migraine, according to a study published online May 8 in Frontiers in Neurology.

Kangjia Zhang, from The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in Changsha, China, and colleagues used Mendelian random (MR) analysis to examine the potential causal relationship between migraine and MD. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms were extracted from large-scale genome-wide association studies involving European individuals. Effect estimates were mainly evaluated using inverse-variance weighting (IVW).

The researchers did not find a discernable causative link between genetic vulnerability to MD and migraine. In the random-effects IVW method, migraine did not increase the prevalence of MD. Results were largely consistent in an extra weighted median analysis, MR-Egger, Simple mode, and Weighted mode. In the random-effects IVW method, MD did not increase the prevalence of migraine, with similar results seen in the extra weighted median analysis, MR-Egger, Simple mode, and Weighted mode.

"There is a dearth of data regarding the various subgroups of migraine and MD," the authors write. "To facilitate both disease diagnosis and thorough treatment of various disease classifications, our clinical observation study must classify these two diseases in depth."

